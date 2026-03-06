Zelensky pledges Ukraine's help to US against Iranian drones

HQ

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine would provide assistance to the United States in countering Iranian drones following a US request. Tehran has fired hundreds of drones at American targets in neighboring countries after US and Israeli air strikes against Iran began last weekend. Ukraine's military, battle-hardened against Russian attacks, has developed effective systems to down the Iranian-designed Shahed drones.

Zelensky confirmed on social media that Ukrainian specialists and necessary equipment would be deployed to the Middle East in the coming days to protect US bases and personnel. The assistance aims to leverage Ukraine's experience gained over four years of conflict with Russia, particularly in intercepting drones used extensively by Moscow.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the offer, noting that any international support would be accepted. Zelensky had previously expressed concerns that the Iran war could strain weapons supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems critical for defending against Russian missiles, and hinted at possible equipment exchanges with Middle Eastern allies.

As Zelensky states on social media:

We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against "shaheds" in the Middle East region. I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security. Ukraine helps partners who help ensure our security and protect the lives of our people. Glory to Ukraine!