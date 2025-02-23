Zelensky open to resigning if it brings peace to Ukraine

HQ

In a new statement during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed willingness to step down if it guaranteed peace in Ukraine, even suggesting he could trade his resignation for the country's swift entry into NATO.

His remarks come amid escalating tensions with United States President Donald Trump, who has labelled Zelensky a dictator and pushed for elections in Ukraine, despite ongoing war conditions.

Zelensky, maintaining that elections are impractical during full-scale conflict, dismissed the idea but emphasised his desire for Trump to be a true partner rather than a mere mediator in Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.

The relationship between the two leaders has worsened in recent weeks, further complicating Ukraine's diplomatic standing. For now, it remains to be seen whether Zelensky's statement will gain traction.