English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Zelensky on latest call with Trump: "The most productive"

Ukrainian president praises renewed dialogue as focus shifts to defence aid and post-war reconstruction.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described his latest conversation with United States President Donald Trump as their most fruitful yet, emphasizing a shared focus on air defence and strategic support.

"Regarding the conversation with the president of the United States, which took place a day earlier, it was probably the best conversation we have had during this whole time, the most productive," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"We discussed air defence issues and I'm grateful for the willingness to help. The Patriot system is precisely the key to protection against ballistic threats," he added. Trump, for his part, confirmed the positive tone of the exchange while expressing frustration with Russia.

Zelensky on latest call with Trump: "The most productive"
WASHINGTON - Feb. 28, 2025: President Donald Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House to sign a deal granting the US access to Ukraine's rare minerals // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraineUnited States


Loading next content