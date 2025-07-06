Zelensky on latest call with Trump: "The most productive"

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described his latest conversation with United States President Donald Trump as their most fruitful yet, emphasizing a shared focus on air defence and strategic support.

"Regarding the conversation with the president of the United States, which took place a day earlier, it was probably the best conversation we have had during this whole time, the most productive," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"We discussed air defence issues and I'm grateful for the willingness to help. The Patriot system is precisely the key to protection against ballistic threats," he added. Trump, for his part, confirmed the positive tone of the exchange while expressing frustration with Russia.