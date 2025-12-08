Zelensky meets Starmer, Macron, Merz in London

HQ

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting the UK's Keir Starmer, France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Friedrich Merz in London today to discuss the next steps in the war.

The talks come after three days of discussions between US and Ukrainian delegations in Florida that ended without a breakthrough, as Washington pushes for an end to the conflict through major territorial concessions from Kyiv.

Talks in Florida ended without a breakthrough

Donald Trump again increased pressure on Zelensky, suggesting that the Ukrainian leader "isn't ready" to approve the US-backed proposal and claiming that the plan is well-received by Ukrainian officials, even as Russia publicly dismissed it.

The four leaders are expected around lunchtime for a closed-door meeting at Downing Street. Zelensky will later travel to Brussels and Rome, after Italy's Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her country's support following "indiscriminate" Russian strikes.