Zelensky meets Pope Leo XIV ahead of peace talks with Italy's Meloni

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday as he works on a counter-proposal for a peace plan, following the collapse of a US-backed initiative seen as favorable to Russia.

The meeting took place at the Pontiff's summer residence in Castel Gandolfo. Zelensky is seeking European support before presenting his revised plan to the United States. Later Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The US plan, championed by Donald Trump, would have required Ukraine to cede significant territory to Russia, a condition Zelensky has repeatedly rejected. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has no legal or moral right to relinquish land.

Pope Leo XIV reiterated his call for global peace

Pope Leo XIV reiterated his call for global peace, urging unity and dialogue, while European leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz, and Britain's Keir Starmer, continue to support Kyiv's efforts and seek security guarantees to prevent future Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, the conflict shows no sign of easing. Today, the Kremlin reported downing 121 Ukrainian drones, including 22 over Crimea, and strikes hit northern Ukrainian cities like Sumy, causing power outages and ongoing disruption.