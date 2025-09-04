Zelensky meets allies in Paris for security talks

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will convene on Tuesday with a group of European and allied leaders in Paris, seeking clear commitments for Kyiv's security if a ceasefire with Russia is reached.

The summit, which brings together leaders mostly from Europe, but also Turkey, Australia and Canada, attended both in person and virtually, aims to finalize military support plans developed over recent months, though progress hinges on potential backing from the US.

Macron emphasized Europe's readiness to offer guarantees, while officials acknowledged the fragile path to a lasting peace. Discussions are expected to send a political signal to Washington and clarify what international forces could assist Ukraine and its neighbors.