Zelensky leaves G7 without Trump meeting or new United States military pledge

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrapped up his visit to the G7 summit with a fresh commitment of aid from Canada but no new military backing from the United States.



After the summit concluded, Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a statement summarizing deliberations: "G7 leaders expressed support for President Trump's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," it said.

"They recognized that Ukraine has committed to an unconditional ceasefire, and they agreed that Russia must do the same. G7 leaders are resolute in exploring all options to maximize pressure on Russia, including financial sanctions."

President Donald Trump, who departed early to address escalating tensions in the Middle East, did not meet with Zelensky, leaving key discussions unresolved. Zelensky noted that diplomacy is faltering and urged world leaders to press Trump for more decisive action.