Zelensky lands in Washington for meeting with Trump

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has landed in Washington ahead of crucial discussions with United States President Donald Trump, accompanied by key European allies.

"I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably."



The meeting comes as Kyiv seeks to secure a durable peace while resisting proposals seen as favorable to Moscow. European leaders aim to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, ensuring a unified stance during sensitive negotiations.

Meanwhile, both sides face pressure to find common ground, balancing military realities on the ground with diplomatic imperatives. Zelensky has emphasized that any agreement must respect Ukraine's sovereignty and provide lasting security guarantees.