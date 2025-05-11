Zelensky invites Putin to Turkey on Thursday for direct talks

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to meet Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday, following public pressure from Donald Trump to start direct talks without delay.

This comes after Europe and Ukraine called for a 30-day ceasefire, a demand the Kremlin rejected in favor of immediate negotiations. Moscow insists that any talks must reflect both past proposals and current frontlines, conditions Ukraine views as unacceptable.