Zelensky heads to Davos for talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Switzerland on Thursday for crucial talks with US President Donald Trump, as American officials said negotiations to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine were edging closer to a breakthrough. The meeting, set to take place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, comes at a moment of intense diplomatic activity involving Kyiv, Washington and Moscow.

Zelensky had earlier said he would skip Davos to remain in Kyiv, where Russian airstrikes have battered Ukraine's energy grid, leaving large parts of the country without power. He signaled he would only travel if there was a real chance of securing an agreement with Trump that included firm security guarantees and funding for post-war reconstruction. On Wednesday, Trump said a deal was "reasonably close," prompting the Ukrainian leader's last-minute trip.

Zelensky and Trump // Shutterstock

US envoy Steve Witkoff struck an optimistic tone in Davos, saying talks had made "a lot of progress" and were now focused on resolving a single remaining issue. "If both sides want to solve this, we're going to get it solved," he told delegates. Zelensky is scheduled to meet Trump before delivering a speech outlining Ukraine's position.

The diplomatic push extends beyond Davos. Witkoff and fellow US envoy Jared Kushner are due in Moscow later on Thursday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has said discussions will include a possible settlement and the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction. The Kremlin confirmed the meeting but played down expectations.

Markets reacted swiftly to the flurry of diplomacy, with Ukraine's international bonds rising as investors bet on the possibility of progress. Still, fighting continues on the ground: Russian strikes hit several regions on Thursday, including Odesa, where a drone attack killed a 17-year-old, underscoring how fragile hopes for peace remain.