Zelensky hails Middle East tour as "very fruitful"

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Volodymyr Zelensky has described his Middle East tour as a success, announcing a series of security cooperation agreements and ongoing negotiations with regional partners.

The Ukrainian president says "historic" accords had been reached with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar, while talks are also advancing with Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Zelensky's visit focused on offering Ukraine's expertise in countering drone and missile attacks, developed during its ongoing war with Russia. Several countries in the region are seeking similar capabilities amid escalating tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

"This is a very concrete and practical matter," Zelensky said, stressing that Ukraine is effectively exporting its defence systems, military experience and technological know-how.

The agreements include cooperation on air defence, joint defence production and potential energy partnerships. Zelensky also highlighted discussions on securing diesel supplies, a critical resource for Ukraine's military and agricultural sectors.

Kyiv sees the initiative as both a strategic and economic opportunity, as it seeks to strengthen international ties while reinforcing its own security through reciprocal partnerships.