HQ

Volodymyr Zelensky has denied accusations that Boris Johnson played a role in preventing a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia in early 2022, stating that the claims make no logical sense.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Ukrainian president asserted that while there were discussions involving Russian ultimatums, he never considered them viable, nor did Johnson influence his decision.

The story, which has been repeatedly used by the Kremlin to suggest Western interference, has gained renewed attention as Donald Trump prepares to meet Zelensky amid speculation that he may push for negotiations with Russia.

Despite previous reports suggesting Johnson urged Ukraine to resist negotiations, Zelensky emphasised that by the time of Johnson's visit to Kyiv, Russian forces had already been pushed back from the capital, making the idea of external pressure nonsensical. For now, it remains to be seen how this narrative will continue to shape discussions on the war's resolution.