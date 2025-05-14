English
Zelensky continuous pushing for Istanbul talks, but only if Putin attends

Ukraine signals willingness to negotiate ceasefire, but only with Putin present.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky has conditioned his participation in this week's Istanbul peace talks on the physical presence of Vladimir Putin, calling into question Russia's commitment to serious dialogue.

While the Kremlin has not confirmed Putin's attendance, Trump's envoys are en route and a ceasefire proposal is on the table. The stakes remain high as both Washington and Brussels prepare further sanctions should talks collapse.

KYIV, UKRAINE - 20240225: Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky speaks during a press conference at the Ukraine Year 2024 forum on February 25, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine // Shutterstock

