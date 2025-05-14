Zelensky continuous pushing for Istanbul talks, but only if Putin attends

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky has conditioned his participation in this week's Istanbul peace talks on the physical presence of Vladimir Putin, calling into question Russia's commitment to serious dialogue.

While the Kremlin has not confirmed Putin's attendance, Trump's envoys are en route and a ceasefire proposal is on the table. The stakes remain high as both Washington and Brussels prepare further sanctions should talks collapse.