Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hit back at United States President Donald Trump's comments blaming Ukraine for Russian invasion, asserting that Trump is caught in a disinformation bubble manipulated by Russia.

During a press conference in Kyiv (via The Guardian), Zelensky, who refrains from commenting on his popularity, noted that recent polls show 58% of Ukrainians trust him. He emphasized that such figures indicate he is not replaceable at the moment.

Zelensky also highlighted the growing influence of Russian disinformation spreading globally, warning that it has infiltrated even the United States. He pointed to representatives linked to the governments of Hungary and Slovakia as contributors to this narrative.

Zelensky vows to take action, gathering more data on global trust in leaders to counter this misinformation, and underscored the importance of keeping Ukraine strong in the face of these foreign efforts.