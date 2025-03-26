Zelensky calls for stricter United States sanctions on Russia after latest drone attacks

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the United States to impose further sanctions on Russia after a series of drone attacks struck various Ukrainian regions, including his hometown.

Zelensky criticized Moscow's actions as a clear indication that it is not committed to genuine peace efforts, especially after recent ceasefire negotiations, which were aimed at de-escalating the conflict and fostering stability in the region.

While both sides have agreed to pause strikes on the Black Sea and energy infrastructure, the terms remain unclear, leaving questions about the actual implementation of these agreements. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.