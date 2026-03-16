Zelensky calls for new system to control Ukraine's drone sales

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Volodymyr Zelensky says foreign governments and companies should not be able to buy Ukrainian drones directly from manufacturers without government oversight. As per The Guardian, the Ukrainian president has called for a new system to regulate such sales, warning that uncontrolled exports could affect the country's own defenses.

Zelensky said Kyiv had already reprimanded one manufacturer for selling drone interceptors without considering the impact on Ukraine's military needs. Interest in Ukrainian drone technology has reportedly grown amid conflicts in the Middle East, where allies of the United States are seeking tools to counter Iranian drone attacks.

On diplomacy, Zelensky said Ukraine is waiting for the next round of peace talks with Russia and the United States. According to the Ukrainian leader, Washington proposed hosting a meeting, but Russia has so far refused to send a delegation.