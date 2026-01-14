Zelensky calls for major overhaul of Ukraine's mobilisation system

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the country needs far reaching changes to how it mobilises troops for the war against Russia.

Writing on X after meeting the newly appointed defence minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, Zelensky said steps had already been taken to distribute personnel more fairly across frontline brigades.

But he stressed that those measures are not enough. Zelensky said the mobilisation system must be reworked to better support Ukraine's defence and security forces while also protecting the functioning of the wider economy. Here's what he said:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on X:

A meeting with Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov. I am grateful to the members of parliament for supporting Mykhailo. We immediately identified the first priorities for the Ministry of Defense.

The main one is air defense. There are concrete decisions that must be implemented as quickly as possible.

The second priority is to significantly strengthen the technological component, in coordination with the military, to stop the advance of Russian occupiers on the battlefield, as well as to resolve problematic issues related to frontline logistics. In particular, an expedited audit of defense sector funding will take place. Mykhailo will present ways to address the existing shortages. Decisions are also being prepared to increase pay for our warriors on the frontline. We are also working separately on drone supplies - the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine must introduce a basic level of drone provision for combat brigades and ensure the procurement of specialized drones capable of striking the enemy at greater depth.

Third, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will propose systemic solutions to the issues that have built up within the Territorial Recruitment Centers. Decisions have already been made to ensure a more equitable distribution of personnel among combat brigades. However, much broader changes are needed in the mobilization process that will guarantee more opportunities both for Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces and for economic processes in our state. The Minister of Defense of Ukraine will also present the ministry's new team shortly.