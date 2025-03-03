Zelensky asserts he can restore ties with the United States

HQ

After a tense and highly publicised meeting with United States President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains optimistic that relations between the two countries can be repaired, emphasising the importance of continued military support.

Speaking after a European summit in London (via Reuters), Zelensky acknowledged the need for private discussions rather than open confrontations, while reaffirming Ukraine's unwillingness to concede any land to Russia.

Despite Washington's scepticism, he remains hopeful that a long-awaited minerals deal with the United States could still move forward, arguing that cutting aid would only benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, European leaders are working on a peace proposal to present to Washington, aiming to maintain Western unity in the face of the ongoing war. For now, it remains to be seen whether diplomacy can smooth over the recent turbulence or if the fallout from the Oval Office confrontation will mark a turning point in Ukraine's struggle for support.