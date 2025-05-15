English
Zelensky arrives in Turkey amid diminished hopes for peace talks

With Putin and Trump absent, Ankara meeting may fall short of expectations.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has just landed in Ankara for talks with Turkish President Erdogan, as Russian and Ukrainian officials prepare for separate negotiations in Istanbul.

However, the absence of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump has cast doubt over any substantial progress. For now, it remains to be seen what the Ankara talks can achieve without the participation of Trump and Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is reacting as he attends a press conference on the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2024 // Shutterstock

