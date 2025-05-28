Zelensky arrives in Berlin for talks with Merz on Russia-Ukraine war

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on Wednesday for talks with newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as both leaders explore paths toward a ceasefire while reaffirming military support.

With US backing in question, Berlin signals a readiness to assume broader responsibility, even while maintaining ambiguity over future arms deliveries. Of course, it remains to be seen how far Germany is willing to lead, so stay tuned for more updates.