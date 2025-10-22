Zelensky and Støre pledge continued support for Ukraine into 2026

HQ

Zelensky and Støre met in Oslo on Wednesday to reaffirm Norway's support for Ukraine, announcing plans to extend both military and energy assistance into 2026.

As part of the renewed commitment, Norway unveiled a 1.5 billion kroner ($135 million) aid package aimed at securing electricity and heating for Ukraine ahead of the winter months.

"We are very grateful to you, the people of Norway, for saving the lives of our people," Zelensky said during a joint press conference, highlighting the ongoing threat from Russia.

"We defend ourselves with air defense systems, helicopters, F-16s, and other means, but this is never enough. We are thankful for your support and discussed continuing it in 2026."

Støre emphasized Norway's commitment to long-term military and humanitarian assistance, adding that coordinated diplomatic efforts would continue. He is scheduled to meet Zelensky again on Friday during the "coalition of the willing" meeting in London.

"Ukraine is facing another difficult winter, and access to electricity is unstable," Støre said. "Through our cooperation with the EU, we aim to ensure reliable power and heat for Ukrainian households, businesses, and institutions."

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide underlined the importance of energy security for Ukraine's resilience. "By working closely with the EU, we ensure that this support contributes directly to Ukraine's energy stability," he said.