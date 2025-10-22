Zelensky and Støre discuss path toward peace in Oslo

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre today at the military terminal of Oslo Airport Gardermoen, as part of Zelensky's tour of several European capitals aimed at strengthening diplomatic coordination and support for Ukraine.

The meeting focused on ongoing political and diplomatic efforts to advance towards a ceasefire and possible peace negotiations. Prime Minister Støre emphasized Norway's determination to continue supporting Ukraine through political, economic, and military means.

"Norway must work closely with other European countries to ensure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position before, during, and after a potential ceasefire," Støre said, describing the talks as "constructive and forward-looking."

Zelensky's visit to Oslo also included the presence of First Lady Olena Zelenska and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who followed a separate program during the trip.

At the meeting, Støre confirmed that the Norwegian government intends to maintain its extraordinary level of support for Ukraine in 2026, proposing an allocation of NOK 85 billion for the coming year. If approved by the Storting, this would bring the total framework for Norway's Ukraine assistance to NOK 275 billion since the start of the war.

Støre also underlined that Norway's objective remains a "lasting and just peace" and that maintaining close dialogue with Kyiv is key to directing aid where it is most needed.

The meeting comes amid renewed international coordination following last week's talks between Trump and Zelensky at the White House. European leaders have since issued a joint statement supporting Ukraine and calling on Russia to move towards negotiations.

"European leaders are in close contact and working together to achieve peace in Ukraine," Støre said. "We support President Trump's call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, with the current line of contact serving as a basis for future talks. It's crucial that we increase pressure on Russia and do everything possible to end the suffering of the Ukrainian people."