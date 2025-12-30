Zelensky accuses Russia of sabotaging peace talks with "typical Russian lies"

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of trying to undermine ongoing peace efforts by spreading what he called "typical Russian lies," after Moscow claimed it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Vladimir Putin's residence.

Ukrainian drone attack on Vladimir Putin's residence?

Speaking after a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida, Zelensky dismissed the allegation as a fabrication designed to disrupt diplomatic talks and justify further Russian strikes on Ukraine. He warned that such narratives were being used to prepare public opinion for new attacks, including on government buildings in Kyiv.

Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said air defences had intercepted dozens of drones and suggested Moscow would reassess its negotiating position as a result. The Kremlin also claimed Putin had personally informed Trump of the alleged incident, a move Kyiv sees as part of a broader information campaign.

Typical Russian lies?

Zelensky said Ukraine only targets legitimate military objectives and accused Moscow of projecting its own intentions onto Kyiv. He added that Russia was showing it had no genuine interest in ending the war, despite public statements about peace.

The exchange comes at a sensitive moment in negotiations mediated by Washington, with Ukraine insisting it will not cede territory and pressing for long-term security guarantees as a condition for any agreement. Meanwhile, Zelensky today on X: