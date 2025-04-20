Zelensky accuses Russia of faking Easter ceasefire

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticized Russia's attempt to project a ceasefire during Orthodox Easter, claiming that Moscow's military is still actively engaging in combat.

Despite President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a temporary halt in hostilities (you can read more about Putin declaring Easter ceasefire in Ukraine here), Zelensky pointed out that the Russian army was continuing to target Ukrainian forces along the front line.

According to Zelensky, numerous attacks occurred even after the official ceasefire was meant to begin. While Ukraine remains open to extending the ceasefire, Zelensky warned that if Russia persists in its offensive, Ukraine would mirror its actions.