Zelensky accuses Russia of "demonstrative and cynical" strikes ahead of peace talks in Washington

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned recent Russian attacks on civilian areas as deliberately provocative ahead of his meeting in Washington with United States President Donald Trump.

"This was a demonstrative and cynical Russian strike. They are aware that a meeting is taking place today in Washington that will address the end of the war. We will have a discussion with President Trump about key issues," Zelensky wrote on X.



The strikes, hitting residential neighborhoods in the north and southeast, killed several people, including young children. Zelensky described the attacks as cynical and aimed at undermining diplomatic efforts, while urging continued international support.

Now, the United States and European leaders are pressing in Washington for security guarantees and a path toward a post-war settlement. Meanwhile, Moscow maintains it does not target civilians directly and continues military operations on the ground.