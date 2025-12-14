Zelensky abandons NATO ambition in bid to end war

HQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine is prepared to abandon its long-standing goal of NATO membership in exchange for legally binding Western security guarantees, marking a major concession as peace talks opened in Berlin on Sunday.

Meeting in Germany

Speaking ahead of meetings with United States envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Zelensky said Ukraine now seeks Article-5-style guarantees from the United States, along with security commitments from European allies, Canada and Japan, to deter future Russian attacks. He stresses this was already a significant compromise by Kyiv.

The talks, hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, aim to refine a United States-backed peace framework that could lead to a ceasefire along current front lines. Zelensky said a 20-point plan is under discussion, though Ukraine is not negotiating directly with Russia.

Demands from Russia and Ukraine

Russia has long demanded Ukraine renounce NATO ambitions and accept neutrality, along with territorial concessions in eastern Ukraine. While Zelensky indicates openness to a ceasefire based on existing battle lines, he reiterates Ukraine's refusal to formally cede territory.

The negotiations come amid continued Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, and against a backdrop of growing warnings from NATO leaders that Russia could threaten Europe beyond Ukraine.

NATO's secretary general, Mark Rutte:

"Conflict is at our door. Russia has brought war back to Europe, and we must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured. We need to be crystal clear about the threat. We are Russia's next target, and we are already in harm's way."