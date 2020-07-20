Zelda-series icons will be joining Cadence of Hyrule

You're watching Advertisements

Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Feat. The Legend of Zelda receives three new additional content packs. The Character Pack will be available later today and it includes five new characters, including Impa (armed with a Naginata), Aria (who dies as soon as she misses a beat or takes a single hit), Shadow Link, Shadow Zelda, and Frederick.

The Melody Pack contains 39 new songs, many of which are remixes. Nintendo stated in today's Nintendo Direct Mini that with this content it will be possible to adjust the background music in the game at any given time. The third DLC, Symphony of the Mask, brings an additional side story to the rhythm game with the legendary Skull Kid from The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. The content introduces a new map with its own songs and an eerie side story. The Skull Kid changes its skills based on the masks it carries.

DLC Pack 2 and 3 will be released before October 31, and the content will be sold either individually or via the new Season Pass for €14,99. Those who pre-purchase it will receive additional bonus costumes for Link and Zelda. From October 23, you can buy the game with these add-ons as a complete package