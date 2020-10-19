Zelda-esque Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm launches October 28

You're watching Advertisements

We have already known since August, that a Zelda-esque game from Cornfox & Brothers, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime during this Autumn. And now we know when it happens.

The developer has revealed, that Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 28 for €29.99/$29.99/£29.99. Pre-ordering starts on October 21, and if you do that, you get 10% off.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm was originally released in 2019 on Apple Arcade. It is a sequel to 2013's game Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas.

Storywise, Oceanhorn 2 is actually a prequel, and it promises a "20-hour action-filled RPG."