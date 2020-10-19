English
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Zelda-esque Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm launches October 28

The title originally released on Apple Arcade in 2019 and is now coming to the Switch.

We have already known since August, that a Zelda-esque game from Cornfox & Brothers, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime during this Autumn. And now we know when it happens.

The developer has revealed, that Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 28 for €29.99/$29.99/£29.99. Pre-ordering starts on October 21, and if you do that, you get 10% off.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm was originally released in 2019 on Apple Arcade. It is a sequel to 2013's game Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas.

Storywise, Oceanhorn 2 is actually a prequel, and it promises a "20-hour action-filled RPG."

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

