LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Fast & Furious Crossroads
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Zeldaesque Oceanhorn 2 coming to the Switch this autumn

After an initial appearance on the Apple Arcade, the Zelda-inspired adventure is heading to Nintendo's console.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas was released way back in 2013, and the game was heavily inspired by The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. In 2019 we got a sequel called Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, but only on Apple Arcade. This was a real pain because you can never have too much Zeldaesque gameplay, right?

Now is the time to celebrate, however, because as revealed by the studio in a new press release, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is coming to Nintendo Switch this autumn.

The story of Oceanhorn 2 is actually a prequel to the original Oceanhorn, and Knights of the Lost Realm promises to offer "20-hour action-filled RPG".

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost RealmOceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost RealmOceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Related texts



Loading next content