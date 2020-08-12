Zeldaesque Oceanhorn 2 coming to the Switch this autumn

You're watching Advertisements

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas was released way back in 2013, and the game was heavily inspired by The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. In 2019 we got a sequel called Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, but only on Apple Arcade. This was a real pain because you can never have too much Zeldaesque gameplay, right?

Now is the time to celebrate, however, because as revealed by the studio in a new press release, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is coming to Nintendo Switch this autumn.

The story of Oceanhorn 2 is actually a prequel to the original Oceanhorn, and Knights of the Lost Realm promises to offer "20-hour action-filled RPG".