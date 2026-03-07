Zelda voice actress for Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, is fluent in Hylian

HQ

It might not be a language everyone speaks, but we imagine it's a huge flex to use Hylian out there in your daily life. It's something that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom voice actress Patricia Summersett has in her back pocket, after learning a specific version of Hylian ahead of starring in the game.

Speaking to IGN, Summersett said that she taught herself the Hylian alphabet while recording for Breath of the Wild. "It's something I did early on when I was recording [Breath of the Wild] and I was just starting to look through [series companion book] Hyrule Historia at the different versions of the languages from all the previous games," she said.

"Obviously, Breath of the Wild wasn't out yet, so I didn't know what would be in that game. But I saw Twilight Princess Hylian, and it's so beautiful. I thought I could probably learn those characters, which is essentially just the alphabet, and started practising that over coffee. So now I can kind of write fluently and use it all the time."

The next time we'll see Princess Zelda in a new format, Summersett won't be playing her, as it'll be the live-action portrayal of the character in The Legend of Zelda movie. "I'm sure you're going to see a powerful lead character in Zelda," Summersett said of the film, which she's seemingly just as excited as we are to see.