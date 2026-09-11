Zelda voice actress comments on potential role in The Legend of Zelda movie: "I couldn't say one way or another"

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It's an excellent time to be a fan of The Legend of Zelda, as this November, the latest remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will make its arrival on Nintendo Switch 2. This will then be followed by Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity coming to the hybrid successor system in February 2027 as part of a Definitive Edition, and that's ahead of the live-action The Legend of Zelda movie debuting in cinemas too.

With so much Zelda content on the cards, we have to assume it's a great time to be Patricia Summersett too, as the actress is known for being the voice of Princess Zelda, most recently in the Hyrule Warriors games and in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What we don't actually know is if Summersett will have any part to play in the Ocarina of Time Remake or likewise if Sony and Nintendo will pay homage to the legendary game series spanning 40 years by having its Zelda voice actress appear in some minor role in the movie. That being said, this can often happen with video game adaptations (not least with Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson in HBO Max's The Last of Us show, as just one example).

Speaking about this situation, Summersett gave Variety a teeny glimpse into what may be on the cards:

"I couldn't answer that one way or another. Of course, I'm a walking NDA, sort of on the nomad land of the world. I mean, I love it when they do that for voice actors for sure and I hope that becomes a thing that is always implemented in the future as all the technologies sort of meld and video games want to be more like film and film wants to be more video games. That acknowledgment is lovely, but I couldn't say one way or another."

Speaking about Bo Bragason taking over the reins as Princess Zelda, at least in live-action form, Summersett even added: "In terms of different versions of Zelda, I wouldn't be able to know because it hasn't been released how it might affect how I feel about Zelda in general. I just leave a lot of room open for all sorts of different interpretations that different people bring to it. In the same way that somebody brings something to a new Harry Potter series or a James Bond or something of that nature that has a kind of cyclical storytelling element with different repeating archetypes."

Will you be heading to cinemas to watch The Legend of Zelda when it premieres on April 30, 2027?