Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets both new screenshots and boxart

HQ

Yesterday was the day we finally got a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and clearly Nintendo thought we deserved more and also confirmed a proper title, a trailer and new information.

While we've already reported about all of this, we also got something that didn't get as much attention, but that we firmly think you will want to see. We're talking about five brand new screenshots and also the boxart for the game, so you'll know what to look for when it launches on May 12 2023, exclusively for Switch.