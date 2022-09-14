Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets both new screenshots and boxart

Nintendo's tech-wizards have clearly outdone themselves.

Yesterday was the day we finally got a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and clearly Nintendo thought we deserved more and also confirmed a proper title, a trailer and new information.

While we've already reported about all of this, we also got something that didn't get as much attention, but that we firmly think you will want to see. We're talking about five brand new screenshots and also the boxart for the game, so you'll know what to look for when it launches on May 12 2023, exclusively for Switch.

