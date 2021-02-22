Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has already sold out on Amazon

This is true for both Amazon UK and US.

Even though there were some criticism towards the decision to release The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Switch this summer (instead of giving another, presumably better, Zelda the same treatment), it seems like it was isolated cases after all. Just a few days after this was confirmed, the game has now sold out and is also one of top five best-sellers on both Amazon US and Amazon UK.

Hopefully, Amazon will be able to get more physical copies ahead of the July 16 release - and if they do, make sure to pre-order yours if this is a title you are looking forward to. It seems like this one might end up being somewhat hard to get get one otherwise.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

