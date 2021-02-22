Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has already sold out on Amazon

You're watching Advertisements

Even though there were some criticism towards the decision to release The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Switch this summer (instead of giving another, presumably better, Zelda the same treatment), it seems like it was isolated cases after all. Just a few days after this was confirmed, the game has now sold out and is also one of top five best-sellers on both Amazon US and Amazon UK.

Hopefully, Amazon will be able to get more physical copies ahead of the July 16 release - and if they do, make sure to pre-order yours if this is a title you are looking forward to. It seems like this one might end up being somewhat hard to get get one otherwise.

Thanks, Twisted Voxel