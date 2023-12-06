Zelda movie's director wants to deliver "a live-action Miyazaki"

HQ

A month ago, Nintendo and Sony surprised most people by announcing a Zelda movie - but not an animated one, which most rumors pointed to, but a live-action. So far, there are very few details available, but Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) has been confirmed as the director.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, he shared more details about the project and his vision for the movie - which does not seem to be the magnificent fantasy flick some people probably hoped for. Instead, Ball is looking elsewhere for inspiration:

"I've always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that. It's going to be awesome. My whole life has led up to this moment. I grew up on Zelda and it is the most important property, I think, that's untapped IP, if you will. So we very much are working hard to do something. We're not just trying to do it because we can. We want to make something really special."

Does this seems to be the right direction, or would you rather have a Zelda movie more reminiscent of The Lord of the Rings and other famous fantasy movies?