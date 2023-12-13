Zelda herself might be playable in future Zelda games

HQ

We probably aren't the only ones that at some point confused Link with Zelda as kids, which isn't all that strange considering the games are called The Legend of Zelda - but has Link as the protagonist. One person who admits it's at least somewhat strange is the series longtime producer Eiji Aonuma.

In an interview with IGN, he was asked if we will ever get to control Zelda, and replied that we could actually get to play as Zelda herself in future installations in the series:

"It is interesting when you think about the name of the series, The Legend of Zelda, but Link is always the main character. Zelda has always been involved, and they have a relationship and their own rules in each of the games, but it is true that I think there's always room for thinking about this type of thing and Zelda's role. And there may be some sort of possibility for something like that in the future."

How interested would you be in a Zelda title where you at least to some extent play as Zelda?