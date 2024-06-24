Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom seems to only need 6GB Switch storage

HQ

In these times when there seems to be almost no upper limit to how big AAA games can get (the biggest ones have long since passed 200 gigabytes), it's nice that we have Nintendo pushing as hard as ever to optimize and not waste your storage space.

Thanks to this, we suspect that you won't have to clean up your Switch to enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on September 26. The game has been added to the Nintendo eShop with full information, and thanks to this, we now know that the adventure will be limited to a humble 6.1 gigabytes.

It's still a month away from the premiere, but don't expect any major changes, as this will probably be what is actually needed (it's about the same as The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening). And for that we are grateful.