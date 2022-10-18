Zelda collection launched by BlackMilk

HQ

Last year, the Australian clothing brand BlackMilk launched a Zelda collection with their famous leggings, but also pants, dresses and more. Clearly this was really popular as they have now announced that the collection is coming back for a second run.

It will be launched on October 20, and since most really cool stuff sold out almost instantly last time, we would recommend you to be ready when the orders open on the BlackMilk homepage.