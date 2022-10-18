Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Zelda collection launched by BlackMilk

The collection will go on sale on Thursday, October 20.

HQ

Last year, the Australian clothing brand BlackMilk launched a Zelda collection with their famous leggings, but also pants, dresses and more. Clearly this was really popular as they have now announced that the collection is coming back for a second run.

It will be launched on October 20, and since most really cool stuff sold out almost instantly last time, we would recommend you to be ready when the orders open on the BlackMilk homepage.

