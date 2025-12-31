Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now playable in VR thanks to a new mod

HQ

It would be easy to dismiss Nintendo as uninterested in virtual reality, since there are no headsets for Switch and therefore no way to play such titles. But that wouldn't be entirely fair.

For one thing, they once had Virtual Boy, which can be considered early VR, and for another, they released Nintendo Labo: VR Kit a few years ago - which was actually primitive VR. Of course, many people think this is a shame because their gaming worlds, such as the Mushroom Kingdom and Hyrule, would be wonderful to explore in VR.

Fortunately, there are always ingenious modders, and now a group has managed to make The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild playable in VR from a first-person perspective.

The mod offers:



Fully stereo-rendered with 6DOF. No alternated eye rendering is used.



Full hands and arms support. You can drip yourself out in all the fanciest clothes.



Wield weapons, torches, and bokoblin arms into combat.



Gestures to equip and throw weapons.



Use motion controls to interact with the world to solve puzzles or start fires.



Optional third-person mode.



Large mod compatibility. BetterVR only modifies the code and no game data. Most other mods should be compatible.



You must own the game yourself to use the mod, and the developers disavow pirated copies, but we guess Nintendo won't be too thrilled about this move anyway. If you want to see what Hyrule looks like from a VR perspective, check out the video below. Better hurry, because there's a risk it will disappear.