Zelda: BotW II voice track recording is completed

Nintendo has been really quiet on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild II for more than a year, but a little piece of info leaked in Spain last week. Voice actors in the Spanish-dubbed version Marc Navarro (Revali) and Nerea Alfonso (Zelda herself) said a little too much when guesting the podcast Un café con Nintendo, stating that their work in the second part of the game is already done. "Something happened with the second part... I don't know if I can say we've dubbed it yet or not", said Navarro, and Alfonso quickly interrupted him: "It's unknown, it's unknown".

The dub being finished most likely means that the story/narrative is totally or almost finished. With the calendar ahead for Nintendo Switch as empty as it is, Zelda fans may get a little bit excited.