Zelda and Super Smash Bros. could get mobile versions

Nintendo has been investing in the mobile market for a few years now, with rather mixed success. On one hand, Pokémon Go and Mario Kart Tour have seen some popularity which has captured the attention of the gamers. However, experiences such as Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp did not get the same attention in the long run, soon ending up on the back burner.

Despite its ups and downs, Nintendo doesn't seem willing to give up and, according to Kantan Games' Dr. Serkan Toto, there are excellent chances that the company wants to make its biggest investment by offering mobile games inspired by two very solid IPs, such as The Legend of Zelda and Super Smash Bros. In his analysis, which you can read in this long article published by GamesIndustry in which various analysts give industry forecasts for 2020, he said:

"At the time of writing, Nintendo still hasn't announced what comes after Mario Kart Tour for smart devices. The follow-up must be a big name, so I expect another hit franchise from the company to land on mobile in 2020, i.e. a Zelda app or Smash Bros (don't laugh) co-developed with a new partner. Next year should also see the release of the first Nintendo apps in mainland China."

His reflection is probably borrowed from the fact that Nintendo recently released Nintendo Switch on the Chinese market, a very fertile sector for the mobile market, and therefore it could be an excellent strategy to support these two realities by proposing very strong and well-known brands of the Kyoto house.

At the moment, it's all about assumptions and predictions and there's nothing official to report on, but this strategy could be very useful for Nintendo to move safely in this area. We just have to wait to find out more.

Would you like a mobile game inspired by The Legend of Zelda or Super Smash Bros.?