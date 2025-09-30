Zeekr's new hybrid SUV sold out in under an hour

HQ

A few months ago, Chinese Zeekr showed off their Rolls-Royce Cullinan copy 9X, which is a 5.2-meter-long hybrid SUV with a wheelbase of 3.1 meters. This is therefore one of the largest cars that China has ever produced and there is clearly a very large market for it. This is because Zeekr sold 10,000 copies in 12 minutes and 40,000 cars in one hour after bookings opened. The 9X houses a two-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that is assisted by three electric motors. The total amount of horsepower amounts to a whopping 1381, which of course makes it a very agile super SUV with room for seven people.

Cnevpost writes:

"Shortly after the Zeekr 9X launch event, Geely senior vice president Victor Yang said on Weibo that the model secured over 10,000 firm orders within its first 13 minutes. According to Yang, the SUV has received nearly 80,000 pre-orders over the past month. The six-seat full-size luxury SUV represents Zeekr's latest effort in the premium market. Its four variants start at RMB 455,900, RMB 485,900, RMB 559,900, and RMB 599,900 respectively. Measuring 5,239 mm in length, 2,019 mm in width, and 1,819 mm in height with a 3,169 mm wheelbase, it ranks among China's largest vehicles."