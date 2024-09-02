Zeekr unveils its first all-electric family SUV

HQ

The Chinese electric car company Zeekr has unveiled its first foray into the family SUV category. The car is known as the 7X, with it described as a midsize SUV with a focus on space.

As per Zeekr, we're told that it is equipped with silicon carbide-powered e-motors that are capable of offering an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. It has an 800V electrical system, a battery that is 75 kWh in size, delivering a range of 605 km, and that can be fast-charged from 10-80% in a whopping 10.5 minutes.

The 7X is now available with deliveries planned for later this month. The exact pricing of the EV SUV has not been outlined in pounds as of yet.

