Zazie Beetz will not reprise her role of Domino in Deadpool 3

The cast of Deadpool 3 has become somewhat of a hot topic among comic book movie fans. With big stars such as Hugh Jackman and Matthew McFadyen making their first appearances in a Deadpool movie this time around, many are wondering who out of the old cast will be reprising their roles.

It appears Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in Deadpool 2, is not coming back for the third film. She told Decider the following: "Well I'm actually not in Deadpool 3, so I don't know what they're doing."

She was asked about the supposed lack of improvisation in the movie, which is being allegedly caused by the writers' strike. Beetz imagined they were "taking a pause" but still claimed that she's "excited to watch it."

Beetz had said in the past she was hoping to be a part of the movie, but perhaps there wasn't enough space for her in Deadpool 3. Her character's powers could have also made some easy solutions to a lot of problems, but that falls on the side of speculation. We may never know the real reason why Zazie Beetz won't be in Deadpool 3.

Would you have liked to see Domino's return?