Zazie Beetz must survive a Ready or Not-like nightmare in They Will Kill You

Can't get enough of one-man army films like John Wick and the Nobody series? If so, boy do we have a film worthy of note. Warner Bros. has shared the first trailer for the upcoming They Will Kill You, an action-horror-comedy movie that follows a woman as she must overcome a death cult and escape their trap-filled lair over one manic nightmarish evening.

With Zazie Beetz at the helm and starring alongside Myha'La, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette, this film comes from writer and director Kirill Sokolov, with IT's Andy and Barbara Muschetti attached as producers.

As per the film's synopsis, we're told to expect the following: "The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor."

You'll be able to see They Will Kill You soon, as the movie will premiere in cinemas as soon as March 25, 2026. You can see the latest trailer below.