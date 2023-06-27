Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Batman

Zazie Beetz is looking to play Catwoman

"I feel like I am a cat at heart myself."

Even while Zazie Beetz might be best known among the superhero community as Domino, it seems the actress is looking to jump from Marvel to DC as she eyes up Catwoman as her dream superhero role.

Speaking with Inverse, Beetz said: "I can't be playing too many superhero types of movies," but if she is to return to the genre, Selina Kyle would be her top pick for a character to play. "She's just so iconic, and it's already been done so many times. I don't know, she's just cool, and I feel like I am a cat at heart myself."

Beetz has confirmed that she won't be back for Deadpool 3, but unfortunately this doesn't mean the door is necessarily open for her to play Catwoman, as that spot is currently being filled by Zoe Kravitz for Matt Reeves' Batman universe.

However, as James Gunn's new DCU will also have its own version of the caped crusader, there's no reason why a different Catwoman couldn't make an appearance.

What do you think of Zazie Beetz as Catwoman?

The Batman

