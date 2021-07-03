Zavvi UK has released a new Pokémon summer-themed collection

Zavvi UK has teamed up with The Pokémon Company to release yet another line of clothing. This latest summer collection is inspired by the Alola region - home of titles Pokémon Sun and Moon - and it includes a variety of different items such as bags, bucket hats, and floral shirts. Water-Types Magikarp and Squirtle seem to be favourites here, as they can be seen displayed on bandanas, tote bags, and t-shirts.

If you like the look of the high tops then we'd encourage you to act fast as these are said to be limited edition. Zavvi released an exclusive pair of black and white Pikachu trainers earlier this year and they were sold out within just hours of going on sale. The two pairs included within this line include designs that feature mascots Pikachu and Magikarp.

You can take a look at some of our favourites from the collection below: