Online retailer Zavvi is releasing a gorgeous Lion King SNES legacy cartridge which is bright yellow and is exclusive to the UK and EU. The cartridge, which is only playable on US SNES consoles, releases on May 30 and will cost you £99.99. If you're wanting one, you're best to get your pre-order in quick, as the cartridge has a limited run of 4,500 copies.

The Lion King original launched on the SNES back in December 1994, several months after the film's theatrical release. It also saw releases on the Genesis, MS-DOS, and Amiga, but all of these versions had their own distinct differences. Recently, the game was brought to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, along with the SNES version of Aladdin.

You can take a look at the bright yellow cartridge below: