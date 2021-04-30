Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
New Pokémon Snap

Zavvi is celebrating New Pokémon Snap's release with a range of t-shirts

There are five different designs and they retail for £14.99 each.

UK retailer Zavvi has just released a new line of t-shirts in celebration of the release of New Pokémon Snap. The line includes five different designs that showcase snaps of popular Pokémon like Squirtle, Pikachu, and Charmander, and these all retail for £14.99 each.

What's great too is that you can pick up New Pokémon Snap at the discounted cost of £34.99 if you are to purchase one of these t-shirts. With the game usually retailing for £49.99, it essentially means that you can grab yourself a free t-shirt when purchasing the game.

You can check out our recent review of New Pokémon Snap here.

New Pokémon Snap

