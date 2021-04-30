Zavvi is celebrating New Pokémon Snap's release with a range of t-shirts

You're watching Advertisements

UK retailer Zavvi has just released a new line of t-shirts in celebration of the release of New Pokémon Snap. The line includes five different designs that showcase snaps of popular Pokémon like Squirtle, Pikachu, and Charmander, and these all retail for £14.99 each.

What's great too is that you can pick up New Pokémon Snap at the discounted cost of £34.99 if you are to purchase one of these t-shirts. With the game usually retailing for £49.99, it essentially means that you can grab yourself a free t-shirt when purchasing the game.

