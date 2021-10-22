LIVE
Zavvi has released a Dusk Ball replica

It can be purchased now from the company's website for £99.99.

UK retailer Zavvi has just released yet another electronic die-cast Poké Ball replica. This time its the Dusk Ball that has been replicated, and just like other models, it has an illuminating button and each copy is distinguished with a uniquely numbered hologram. The Dusk Ball is available for purchase now here and it's retailing for £99.99.

The Dusk Ball, if you are unaware, debuted within Diamond and Pearl, so its release around the upcoming remakes is a pretty fitting one. In the game series, this Poké Ball variant gives players increased odds of catching creatures at night time or within caves. The ball has a rather distinctive look with it featuring an orange ring and patches of green on each side.

You can take a look at the Dusk Ball replica below:

