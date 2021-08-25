English
Zavvi and The Pokémon Company have collaborated to create an explorer themed collection

The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, and hats.

Zavvi and The Pokémon Company have been working hard over the last year to keep Pokémon fans looking stylish. The pair's latest collaboration is an explorer-themed collection that has been designed for those with a love of the outdoors and lust for adventure. The collection is live right now and it includes new hats, jackets, and t-shirts that include designs sporting popular Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Charmander, Eevee, Snorlax, and Pikachu.

Additionally, a pair of Charizard high-tops are set to go live at 6PM BST/ 7PM CEST tonight. These are only limited to 1,000 pairs though, so we'd urge you to act quickly if you are interested in picking yourself up a pair.

