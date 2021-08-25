Zavvi and The Pokémon Company have collaborated to create an explorer themed collection

HQ

Zavvi and The Pokémon Company have been working hard over the last year to keep Pokémon fans looking stylish. The pair's latest collaboration is an explorer-themed collection that has been designed for those with a love of the outdoors and lust for adventure. The collection is live right now and it includes new hats, jackets, and t-shirts that include designs sporting popular Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Charmander, Eevee, Snorlax, and Pikachu.

Additionally, a pair of Charizard high-tops are set to go live at 6PM BST/ 7PM CEST tonight. These are only limited to 1,000 pairs though, so we'd urge you to act quickly if you are interested in picking yourself up a pair.